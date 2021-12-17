Blackpool boss Neil Critchley tries to prepare for transfer window when anything can happen

Given Blackpool’s current form, it’s highly likely the Seasiders will be looking to strengthen the squad in a number of areas.

“We’ve been having meetings recently about our plans for January,” Critchley told The Gazette.

Neil Critchley could look to boost his midfield and attacking options during next month's transfer window

“You just have to be prepared for the ‘what ifs?’ I think because January can be a funny month as I experienced last year.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but you have to prepare as best as you can for all scenarios and that’s what we try and do.

“We thrash around lots of different ‘what if?’ scenarios to try and prepare as best as we can, so we are doing that.

“We shall see what happens come January 1.”

Having failed to score in their last four games, chances are Blackpool will look to add more quality in the final third.

They are also short on options in midfield, where Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward are injured.

With other players struggling for game time, the club might also look to move some of them on in January.

When asked by The Gazette if he’s anticipating a busy month, Critchley said: “I wouldn’t want to speculate, honestly.

“I could say we’ll be really busy but then we don’t do anything, or I could say I’m not expecting anything to happen, but then all of a sudden someone comes in for one of your players and that sets off a domino effect if you like.

“At this moment in time, I honestly couldn’t predict that.

“We’ve got what we think we might need. Getting players in January is obviously difficult because clubs don’t want to lose their best players but let’s see what January brings.”

One move that could be completed soon is the permanent arrival of winger Owen Dale from Crewe Alexandra.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan from Gresty Road with a view to the move being made permanent next month.

Contrary to recent reports in the national media that a fee has not been agreed and Crewe were asking for a higher fee, Critchley says the situation remains the same.

“I’ve not heard anything different,” Pool’s head coach said.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of it, so as far as I know the situation with Owen is what it was when he came to us on deadline day.

“What we did then is still the same.”