Blackpool have issued on damning verdict on the season so far following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers.

The Seasiders found themselves in a rare winning position in the first half through Kyle Joseph’s sixth goal of the season, before George Thomason delivered an equaliser for the Trotters level shortly after the break.

After having a number of chances to take the lead, Ian Evatt’s side eventually found a winner in stoppage time through Aaron Collins.

Blackpool are now without a win in their last eight League One outings, and currently sit 19th in the table, with problems in both defence and attack.

Here’s how social media reacted to the defeat at the Toughsheet Community Stadium:

@HereLiesJeff: “We are genuinely at risk of a relegation fight the way this is going... January can’t come soon enough.”

@bfc_areback: “Big questions now need to be asked with the whole club. I thought we had ambition investing in players for the long term. What happened to that? Sadler himself said he wanted to make us a good Championship side. We’re flirting with relegation to League Two now.”

@joeyrex: “Three points from 24 is relegation fodder form. Might be an unpopular opinion but I thought we played better on the whole today but our decision making in pivotal moments is horrendous. Constantly giving away chances when we are in forward areas due to crap crosses/passes. Worrying times.”

@SeasideDavenut: “I just feel totally flat with the whole thing. Mid November and it feels like our season is already over.”

@IanBrookes3: “Once again poor defending has cost us today and in many other games recently. Something has to change and soon. Nothing wrong with our work rate but it has to be said we're just not good enough.”