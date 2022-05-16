The Tangerines are expecting a busy summer as they prepare for the new season.

Blackpool’s preparations for the 2022/23 season are already well underway.

Within days on the final day of the current campaign, the Tangerines announced that severeal bid decisions had already been made on existing members of their squad.

Midfield duo Ethan Robson and Grant Ward were released along with a number of academy players including Sky Sinclair, son of former Blackpool star Trevor.

Dujon Sterling and Charlie Kirk have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of loan spells at Bloomfield Road and contract extension options have been taken up on Richard Keogh, Keshi Anderson, Jordan Thorniley, Stuart Moore and Josh Bowler.

Neil Critchley’s focus will now turn towards adding the his squad as he looks to improve on this season’s 16th placed finish - although it is one possible departure that has been discussed in the media.

The Gazette takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tangerines and their Championship rivals.

