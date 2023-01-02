Pool’s head coach claimed after the Sheffield United game on December 29 that the Seasiders were hoping to bring in “two or three” new recruits at the start of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette understands one of those players is likely to be Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers, while rumours continue to persist about a remarkable return for Josh Bowler.

When asked if he’s expecting a busy week ahead of next weekend’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest, Appleton said: “I certainly hope so and think so. By the end of the week there will be reinforcements in.

“It’s going to be a really busy week, I’ve got no doubts about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will definitely be players coming in, in terms of players going out that’s more of a longer-term discussion because we’ve got time to reflect.

“In terms of where we’re at, we’ve got the FA Cup game next week so it’s important to get bodies in and quality in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appleton is hoping for a big boost in the opening week of the January transfer window

“We’ve got to make sure we get the balance right in terms of the players that go out as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When probed further on the identity or position of the players in question, Appleton opted to keep his lips tight-lipped.

“All I would say is that the players that come in the building, and this is not a loaded one towards any of the players, we’re at a point now where the players that do come in will want to play and they will expect to play,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re going to have to earn the right to do that and show me straight away, but knowing the attitude of the players that are coming in the building I think that will freshen things up as much as we need.”

Appleton also reiterated his stance that the new recruits that do arrive in January will be primed to go straight into the first-team, rather than purely making up the numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad