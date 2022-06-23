Blackpool drawn against League Two side in first round of the Carabao Cup

Michael Appleton’s side host the Royals on the opening day before making the trip to the bet365 Stadium for their first away game of the campaign.

The Seasiders will be looking to progress further in the competition than they did last term, having been knocked out by Sunderland at the second round stage.

Pool had previously beaten Middlesbrough 3-0 in their opening tie.

A total of 35 round one ties were drawn by Michael Dawson and Clinton Morrison, with EFL newcomers Stockport County and Grimsby Town included following from their recent promotion from the National League.

Burnley, Watford and the Premier League clubs not competing in Europe next season will join the competition in round two.

Carabao Cup first round games take place at the start of August

Carabao Cup holders Liverpool, who beat Chelsea on penalties in last season’s final, will join the competition at the third round stage along with the other Premier League sides in European competition.

Under the new management of former Halifax Town boss Pete Wild, Barrow are currently preparing for their third consecutive season in League Two.

The Cumbrian side finished in a lowly 22nd place last season, six points above the dropzone.