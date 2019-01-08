Blackpool DO have sell-on clause for former midfielder and new Preston North End man Brad Potts

Blackpool will receive a chunk of money from former player Brad Potts’ move to rivals Preston North End, it has been confirmed.

The midfielder made the move to Deepdale last Thursday from Pool’s League One rivals Barnsley.

Potts, 24, was a player Preston looked at in the summer but they stepped-up their interest to land him early on in the January transfer window.

The fee is an undisclosed one as per EFL rules but it is understood to be seven figures.

The club has now confirmed it does have a sell-on for Potts, although it has yet been able to confirm the percentage.

It was agreed the clause would only be activated if Potts was sold above what Barnsley had previously paid for him, which was believed to be £750,000.

Hexham-born Potts started his career with Carlisle United and then spent two seasons with Blackpool, scoring 16 times in 87 appearances.

His final appearance for the club came at Wembley, when he scored and assisted in Pool's 2-1 League Two play-off final win against Exeter City.

He joined Barnsley in July 2017 and has scored 11 goals in 67 games for the Tykes.

He played against Blackpool at the end of 2018 in Barnsley's 1-0 win at Bloomfield Road, setting up Cameron McGeehan's goal.