Blackpool's Paudie O'Connor has loan deal cut short and returns to Leeds United

Paudie O'Connor has had his season-long loan at Blackpool from Leeds United cut short ahead of a proposed move to fellow League One side Bradford City.

READ MORE: Jay Spearing confident Blackpool will turn corner after results slump



The defender has been with Blackpool since the start of the season but has struggled to get regular game time at Bloomfield Road, making 17 appearances with just 10 of those coming in League One.

The Irish centre back had started the last four games, however, following an injury to Curtis Tilt and the brief absence of Donervon Daniels.

It is understood Blackpool were already planning to let O'Connor go back to Leeds during this month's transfer window, but the Elland Road club have recalled him earlier than expected.

That's so the defender can seal a loan switch to Bradford, which is expected to be confirmed soon.

O'Connor scored two goals during his short spell on the Fylde coast, the first one coming in the 3-3 draw against Macclesfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy.

His last goal for the club came at the Emirates Stadium back in October, when the defender was also shown a straight red card in Blackpool's narrow 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.