Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road shared their support for defender Jordan Gabriel on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road shared their support for defender Jordan Gabriel on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old was subjected to "threatening and racially abusive messages" online last week following the Seasiders’ defeat to Aston Villa U21s in the EFL Trophy.

Following the incident, Blackpool released a statement expressing their anger and stating they would work with the authorities to identify those responsible.

The club wrote: “Blackpool Football Club is aware of a number of threatening and racially abusive messages directly sent to Jordan Gabriel last night.

“The club will continue to work with the authorities, including Lancashire Constabulary to identify who is responsible and hold them accountable.

“The club is angered and frustrated that one of our players has been subjected to this level of abuse, and joins the growing list of calls for social media platforms to be more proactive and decisive in combating online hate. There is a zero-tolerance policy for this behaviour throughout the game.”

Gabriel has been at Bloomfield Road permanently since 2021, joining the club from Nottingham Forest following an initial loan spell.

When warming up during Blackpool’s 0-0 draw with Stevenage on Saturday afternoon, the fullback received a round of applause from the fans in the stands, who also started chanting to show their support.

Reacting to the online abuse ahead of the game with the Boro, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce said: “Social media is becoming ludicrous and in this day and age, it’s bang out of order. Let’s hope that these companies can try and do something about it, police it better than they’re doing at the moment, that’s for sure.

“I can’t understand why a footballer would want to do it (have social media accounts).

“I understand that it’s the world we live in now and a younger generation, but it’s a vile, horrible platform.

“It’s up to them, they’re young adults and we know what the world is now; I fear for where it’s going, it’s awful.”