Blackpool debutant Andy Lyons has his sights set on earning Republic of Ireland call-up

The 22-year-old has already represented his country at Under-21 level but has yet to feature for the senior side.

Having made the move to the Championship from Shamrock Rovers at the start of January, Lyons will now be hoping to impress Ireland boss Stephen Kenny enough to get the nod.

“I’ve played for the Under-21s and naturally I’ve seen some of those players move up to the first-team, which is the natural progression. That’s something for me to look forward to,” he told The Gazette.

“Obviously CJ Hamilton here has had a cap for Ireland and that’s brilliant for him, so it’s definitely something I want to do. It’s definitely the aim.

“But it’s all about performances at the end of the day. I know I’ve got to work hard first and foremost and play games and then whatever happens after that is an extra bonus.

“Being from Ireland, it’s a really proud honour to represent my country and hopefully that happens again.

Lyons made his Blackpool debut at the weekend against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

“I’m sure they were watching the games when I was playing for the Under-21s and I’ve come across most of the coaching staff before.

“When you’re in camp, you’re normally in and around the first-team. You train on different pitches but otherwise you’re close enough to them.