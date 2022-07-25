The new Championship season is just days away as all of the hope of expectation continues to grow at clubs across English football’s second tier.
New signings have been made, the friendly fixtures are completed and the stresses and strains of pre-season training have all been focused towards being fully prepared this coming weekend when the new campaign gets underway.
For Blackpool, that means a home game against Reading as Michael Appleton’s side look to improve on last season’s lower mid-table finish and push up towards the top half this season.
Appleton has been active in the transfer market with Manchester City youngster Lewis Fiorini and Liverpool defender Rhys Williams both moving to Bloomfield Road on loan during the close-season - but a move for one potential new addition looks to have fallen through in unfortunate circumstances.
The Gazette takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Seasiders and their Championship rivals.