News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
1 minute ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
1 hour ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
2 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
2 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
5 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom

Blackpool dealt blow as BIG name misses out in must-win clash against Cardiff City

Blackpool will have to do without top goalscorer Jerry Yates for today’s must-win clash against Cardiff City.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST
Read More
'No problem': Mick McCarthy's stance on Blackpool's unusual decision to let fans...

No reason has been given for the striker’s absence, but it leaves the Seasiders without a recognised number nine with Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley is also left out despite head coach Mick McCarthy saying the defender “should be okay” during the build-up.

Most Popular

It comes after the defender was left out against Preston North End after suffering with a sickness bug the morning of the game.

McCarthy makes five changes in total from that 3-1 defeat at Deepdale.

Hide Ad

Dom Thompson, Charlie Patino, Sonny Carey, Josh Bowler and Ian Poveda are the five to come into the starting line-up.

Hide Ad

Andy Lyons, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Keshi Anderson are the four to drop out alongside Yates.

Mick McCarthy has made FIVE changes from last weekend's defeat in the derbyMick McCarthy has made FIVE changes from last weekend's defeat in the derby
Mick McCarthy has made FIVE changes from last weekend's defeat in the derby

Lewis Fiorini, who was completely left out against Preston, is named among the substitutes.

Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined through injury.

As for Cardiff, they’re also coming into the game off the back of a derby defeat, having been beaten by Swansea City after conceding in the 99th minute.

Hide Ad

The Seasiders know they must realistically win this game if they’re to stand any chance of staying up this season.

As it stands, McCarthy’s side sit four points adrift of Cardiff who still have a game in hand to play.

Hide Ad

Blackpool head to promotion-chasing Luton Town on Easter Monday.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Nelson, Husband, Thompson, Connolly, Patino, Carey, Bowler, Poveda, Rogers

Hide Ad

Subs: Grimshaw, Lyons, Garbutt, Dougall, Fiorini, Hamilton, Anderson

Hide Ad

Cardiff: Allsop, McGuiness, Ng, Kipre, Romeo, Ralls, Sawyers, Wintle, Philogene, Wickham, Kaba

Subs: Alnwick, Simpson, Rinomhota, Colwill, Ojo, Harris, Davies

Referee: Josh Smith

Mick McCarthyBlackpoolJerry YatesCardiff CityKenny Dougall