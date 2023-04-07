Blackpool dealt blow as BIG name misses out in must-win clash against Cardiff City
Blackpool will have to do without top goalscorer Jerry Yates for today’s must-win clash against Cardiff City.
No reason has been given for the striker’s absence, but it leaves the Seasiders without a recognised number nine with Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all injured.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley is also left out despite head coach Mick McCarthy saying the defender “should be okay” during the build-up.
It comes after the defender was left out against Preston North End after suffering with a sickness bug the morning of the game.
McCarthy makes five changes in total from that 3-1 defeat at Deepdale.
Dom Thompson, Charlie Patino, Sonny Carey, Josh Bowler and Ian Poveda are the five to come into the starting line-up.
Andy Lyons, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Keshi Anderson are the four to drop out alongside Yates.
Lewis Fiorini, who was completely left out against Preston, is named among the substitutes.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined through injury.
As for Cardiff, they’re also coming into the game off the back of a derby defeat, having been beaten by Swansea City after conceding in the 99th minute.
The Seasiders know they must realistically win this game if they’re to stand any chance of staying up this season.
As it stands, McCarthy’s side sit four points adrift of Cardiff who still have a game in hand to play.
Blackpool head to promotion-chasing Luton Town on Easter Monday.
TEAMS
Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Nelson, Husband, Thompson, Connolly, Patino, Carey, Bowler, Poveda, Rogers
Subs: Grimshaw, Lyons, Garbutt, Dougall, Fiorini, Hamilton, Anderson
Cardiff: Allsop, McGuiness, Ng, Kipre, Romeo, Ralls, Sawyers, Wintle, Philogene, Wickham, Kaba
Subs: Alnwick, Simpson, Rinomhota, Colwill, Ojo, Harris, Davies
Referee: Josh Smith