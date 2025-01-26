Blackpool confirm rescheduled date for postponed League One clash
The two teams were due to go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road earlier this month, but the match was postponed due to a frozen pitch, as cold conditions hit the UK.
It has now been announced that the fixture will take place on Tuesday March 11, falling in between an away trip to Barnsley and a home meeting with Leyton Orient for the Seasiders.
This is the second time in two months Blackpool have been forced to reschedule a league game due to the weather.
At the beginning of December, a meeting with Rotherham United was called off due to the impact of Storm Darragh - with that game now taking place on February 11.
This leaves Steve Bruce’s side with a busy couple of months ahead, with limited free midweek slots now available.
