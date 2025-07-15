Blackpool winger left out of friendly amid reported move to Charlton Athletic

Rob Apter is reportedly close to leaving Blackpool.

Rob Apter was not involved in Blackpool’s friendly against Fleetwood Town earlier today.

The Seasiders took on their Fylde Coast neighbours in a behind-closed-doors contest.

Amid reports of a move to Charlton Athletic, the winger wasn’t named in Steve Bruce’s side.

The 22-year-old has been with Blackpool since 2019, and has proven to be a success story from the club’s academy set-up.

Throughout the 2024/25 campaign, he became a key man for the club - scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 45 League One outings.

According to London-based journalist Richard Cawley, Apter is now close to joining the Addicks, in a deal that would see him reunite with his former Seasiders teammate Sonny Carey - who made the move to the Valley as a free agent earlier this summer.

Bruce’s comments

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Following Blackpool’s pre-season friendly away to AFC Fylde on Saturday, Bruce discussed the situation with Apter.

“We don’t want to sell Rob, but we all know in football that everyone has their price - whether there’s any more developments, I’m not too sure,” he said.

“He’s a dying breed. He’s one of those that can go past people and make something happen. None of us want him to go, but it’s football. It’s obviously a difficult situation, for Rob he could get to the Championship.

“We’ll see what develops, and we’ll be open and honest to the punters and say it the way it is.

“It’s exactly the same as Kyle (Joseph). As a manager, you don’t want these lads to go, but everyone’s got their price, and if it gets to a level where we think it’s good money for us, then we’ll have a look at it and see where it takes us.

“We’re always planning. You never want to sell your best players, but when the bigger boys come with a financial package, then it becomes a difficult situation.

“We’ll show him the same respect that we showed to Kyle.”

Apter’s Blackpool career

Rob Apter | Blackpool FC

Having risen through the ranks on the Fylde Coast, Apter was sent out on several loan spells to pick up first-team experience.

This saw him make his way up through the football pyramid, ticking off Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United before joining Tranmere Rovers in 2023.

His spell at Prenton Park helped to set him up for a breakthrough year with the Seasiders, after returning to Bloomfield Road last summer as League Two young player of the season.

