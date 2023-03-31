Ben Mansford and Nick Horne accepted an FA charge relating to comments made about the officials following the 4-1 defeat against Coventry earlier this month.

Boss Mick McCarthy had been critical of referee Geoff Eltringham’s performance at Bloomfield Road after a number of decisions went against the Championship strugglers.

The Seasiders were denied a second penalty when, with the game locked at 1-1, Gustavo Hamer appeared to trip forward Jerry Yates inside the box. It was a decision that Sky Blues manager Mark Robins even struggled to defend. But both Mansford and Horne landed themselves in hot water with the FA after making their feelings known in the vicinity of the officials’ changing room. As well as the ban, they have also been fined £3,500 and £700 respectively.

An FA statement read: “Blackpool’s CEO and club secretary have been given one-match stadium bans and £3,500 and £700 fines respectively following their EFL Championship game on Saturday 18 March against Coventry City.

“It was alleged that Ben Mansford and Nick Horne’s language in and around the referees’ changing room after the final whistle was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.

“Ben Mansford and Nick Horne admitted their charges and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons for them will be published in due course.”

Ben Mansford (Credit: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)