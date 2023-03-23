Blackpool FC chief executive Ben Mansford and club secretary Nick Horne hit with FA charge
Blackpool CEO Ben Mansford and club secretary Nick Horne have been charged for comments made following the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City.
Boss Mick McCarthy had been critical of referee Geoff Eltringham’s performance at Bloomfield Road after a number of decisions went against the Championship strugglers.
The Tangerines were denied a second penalty when, with the game locked at 1-1, Gustavo Hamer appeared to trip forward Jerry Yates inside the box.
It was a decision that Sky Blues manager Mark Robins even struggled to defend, as he said: “Really, they should have had a second penalty. There’s no doubt there was a push in the back and I’ve seen those given all season.
"He didn’t give it and we got away with that one. That would have made it difficult but we got back on to playing properly and just before half-time we had the lead again.”
Insult was added to injury when Curtis Nelson put the ball into his own net on the stroke of half-time as the visitors restored their lead, before Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden stretched the advantage after the break.
With tempers flaring at full-time, both Mansford and Horne landed themselves in hot water with the Football Association after allegedly making their feelings known in the vicinity of the officials’ changing room.
A statement read: “Blackpool’s CEO, Ben Mansford, and club secretary, Nick Horne, have been charged following their EFL Championship game against Coventry City on Saturday 18 March.
"It’s alleged that their language in or around the referees’ changing room after the final whistle of that game was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.”
The pair have until Monday, March 27 to provide their respective responses.