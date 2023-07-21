Blackpool have appointed Julian Winter as their new Chief Executive Officer following his departure from Championship side Swansea City. The 57-year-old has made the switch to Bloomfield Road ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 League One season.

He has spent the past three years with the Swans but is now embarking on a new challenge with the Seasiders. He will officially take up his new role on 31st July.

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last season and will be aiming for an immediate promotion from the third tier next term. They have brought back Neil Critchley as their manager this summer.

As well as Swansea, Winter has also worked at Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Watford in the past. He also has a degree in Leisure and Recreation Management from Sheffield Hallam University.

He has told the Tangerines’ website: “I’m delighted to be joining Blackpool as CEO and I am thoroughly excited for the challenge that lies ahead.

“Having spoken with Simon several times over recent weeks, it was evident just how passionate he is about the football club and town, and that is something I am hoping we can all build upon. I look forward to meeting all of the staff over the next few weeks and helping lead the Club to a bright and successful future.”

The club’s owner Simon Sadler has said: “Julian is a vastly experienced professional and I am delighted to welcome him to the Club as Chief Executive.

