Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is preparing to take on one of his former sides this evening.

The Seasiders travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town, as they look to build on their back-to-back 2-1 victories in League One under their new head coach.

Bruce has taken charge of over 1000 professional games, which includes 62 fixtures in charge of the Terriers between 1999 and 2000, in what was only his second managerial job after previously being with Sheffield United.

The 63-year-old admits a big mistake was made during his stint with the West Yorkshire club, but insists it wasn’t down to time.

“It was a long time ago, and they still haven’t forgiven me for selling Marcus Stewart - it had nothing to do with me, the owner wanted the money,” he said.

“Selling a centre forward on Deadline Day to our rivals Ipswich was probably one of the worst decisions I’ve been involved in, because we were so close.

“It is something that’ll always rankle with supporters. At the time they needed the money, and before you knew it we were missing out on the play-offs after being in the top two.

“They’ll always think it was me that sold him, no matter what I say, but I can categorically say I didn’t want him to go anywhere.”

During his time with Huddersfield, Bruce tried another career alongside his managerial duties, with the former Manchester United defender releasing three novels titled Striker!, Sweeper! and Defender!.

The three books revolved around murder mysteries at fictional football club Leddersford Town, and their manager Steve Barnes.

“If anyone’s got one, apparently they’re worth a few quid,” Bruce added.

“It was a bit of fun I had 20-odd years ago. I always thought I was a bit of a writer back in the day.

“Don’t take them seriously if you can find any of them, but they are worth a few quid so get hunting.

“Someone wrote to me saying they’re worth £600 to £800 a time. I’ve not got any.”