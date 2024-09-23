Blackpool predicted XI V Huddersfield Town: Two changes from Saturday's victory over Charlton Athletic

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Blackpool travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening.

The Seasiders head into the game with back-to-back wins in League One under their belt under new head coach Steve Bruce.

On Saturday afternoon, an own goal and a strike from Albie Morgan earned Blackpool a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley, a week on from claiming three points by the same scoreline against Exeter City.

While the Seasiders were enjoying success in the capital at the weekend, Huddersfield suffered a 3-1 defeat to Northampton Town, in what was their second defeat of the campaign.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on the Terriers:

Despite making a costly error which led to a goal against Charlton, Harry Tyrer was also on hand with a number of important saves in the vistory.

1. Harry Tyrer

Despite making a costly error which led to a goal against Charlton, Harry Tyrer was also on hand with a number of important saves in the vistory. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah was forced off for a period against the Addicks, but was ultimately able to continue. The 21-year-old could slot into the right back role against Huddersfield if Jordan Gabriel isn't ready to start after suffering an ankle injury at the weekend.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah was forced off for a period against the Addicks, but was ultimately able to continue. The 21-year-old could slot into the right back role against Huddersfield if Jordan Gabriel isn't ready to start after suffering an ankle injury at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington was introduced in the second half of the game against Charlton, with the centre back replacing the injured Gabriel.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was introduced in the second half of the game against Charlton, with the centre back replacing the injured Gabriel. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey has started in all three of Bruce's games as Blackpool boss in all competitions, and has been superb in each outing.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has started in all three of Bruce's games as Blackpool boss in all competitions, and has been superb in each outing. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Zac Ashworth could be called into action at left back if James Husband is unable to feature due to a calf injury.

5. Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth could be called into action at left back if James Husband is unable to feature due to a calf injury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Rob Apter has been a bright spark for Blackpool at times this season.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter has been a bright spark for Blackpool at times this season. Photo: CameraSport - Hannah Fountain

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolHuddersfield TownCharlton AthleticSteve BruceLeague One