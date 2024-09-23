Blackpool predicted XI V Huddersfield Town: Two changes from Saturday's victory over Charlton Athletic

On Saturday afternoon, an own goal and a strike from Albie Morgan earned Blackpool a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley, a week on from claiming three points by the same scoreline against Exeter City.
While the Seasiders were enjoying success in the capital at the weekend, Huddersfield suffered a 3-1 defeat to Northampton Town, in what was their second defeat of the campaign.
Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on the Terriers:
1. Harry Tyrer
Despite making a costly error which led to a goal against Charlton, Harry Tyrer was also on hand with a number of important saves in the vistory. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah was forced off for a period against the Addicks, but was ultimately able to continue. The 21-year-old could slot into the right back role against Huddersfield if Jordan Gabriel isn't ready to start after suffering an ankle injury at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington was introduced in the second half of the game against Charlton, with the centre back replacing the injured Gabriel. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has started in all three of Bruce's games as Blackpool boss in all competitions, and has been superb in each outing. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Zac Ashworth
Zac Ashworth could be called into action at left back if James Husband is unable to feature due to a calf injury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter has been a bright spark for Blackpool at times this season. Photo: CameraSport - Hannah Fountain
