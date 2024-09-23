Blackpool predicted XI V Huddersfield Town: Two changes from Saturday's victory over Charlton Athletic

The Seasiders head into the game with back-to-back wins in League One under their belt under new head coach Steve Bruce.

On Saturday afternoon, an own goal and a strike from Albie Morgan earned Blackpool a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley, a week on from claiming three points by the same scoreline against Exeter City.

While the Seasiders were enjoying success in the capital at the weekend, Huddersfield suffered a 3-1 defeat to Northampton Town, in what was their second defeat of the campaign.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on the Terriers:

