Blackpool boss not surprised by impact of Man City man after being brought in from the cold

The Manchester City loanee was brought back in from the cold to start against Luton Town on Monday having rarely featured under Mick McCarthy.

The 20-year-old made just three appearances under the previous boss and has even been left out of the 18-man squad altogether in recent weeks.

But following Dobbie’s appointment as caretaker boss, the midfielder was thrown straight into the starting line-up against Luton and he rewarded that faith with a man of the match display.

Fiorini dictated play from the base of Blackpool’s three-man midfield before providing the cross for Andy Lyons’ headed opener.

Unfortunately the Seasiders were pegged back in first-half stoppage-time and Fiorini didn’t quite have the same impact in the second 45 minutes as the Hatters took control of the game.

Nevertheless, it was an impressive return to the side for the former Lincoln City loanee.

Fiorini impressed on his return to the side against Luton on Easter Monday

“He’s fantastic on the ball. You don’t come through the academy at Man City if you can’t handle the ball,” Dobbie said.

“That was our thought, to have Lewis in there with Keshi (Anderson) and Sonny (Carey), three ball players. Could they hurt Luton on the transition? I felt in the first-half they did that.