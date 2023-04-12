News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
23 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
28 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
43 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

Blackpool boss not surprised by impact of Man City man after being brought in from the cold

Stephen Dobbie wasn’t at all surprised by the impact Lewis Fiorini had on his return to Blackpool's starting XI.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool next manager odds: Ex-QPR, Birmingham City & Oxford United men in the ...

The Manchester City loanee was brought back in from the cold to start against Luton Town on Monday having rarely featured under Mick McCarthy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 20-year-old made just three appearances under the previous boss and has even been left out of the 18-man squad altogether in recent weeks.

Most Popular

But following Dobbie’s appointment as caretaker boss, the midfielder was thrown straight into the starting line-up against Luton and he rewarded that faith with a man of the match display.

Fiorini dictated play from the base of Blackpool’s three-man midfield before providing the cross for Andy Lyons’ headed opener.

Hide Ad

Unfortunately the Seasiders were pegged back in first-half stoppage-time and Fiorini didn’t quite have the same impact in the second 45 minutes as the Hatters took control of the game.

Hide Ad

Nevertheless, it was an impressive return to the side for the former Lincoln City loanee.

Fiorini impressed on his return to the side against Luton on Easter MondayFiorini impressed on his return to the side against Luton on Easter Monday
Fiorini impressed on his return to the side against Luton on Easter Monday

“He’s fantastic on the ball. You don’t come through the academy at Man City if you can’t handle the ball,” Dobbie said.

Hide Ad

“That was our thought, to have Lewis in there with Keshi (Anderson) and Sonny (Carey), three ball players. Could they hurt Luton on the transition? I felt in the first-half they did that.

“During the second-half the wind was holding the ball up so we didn’t pick up as many second balls as we did in the first-half, but I can’t fault the boys’ effort. They were fantastic.”

Related topics:Stephen DobbieBlackpoolMan CityLutonMick McCarthyLuton TownLincoln City