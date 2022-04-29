Blackpool boss Neil Critchley addresses the surprise absence of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest target Josh Bowler

The winger was surprisingly absent at Oakwell for Blackpool’s comfortable 2-0 victory against Barnsley.

It comes after the 23-year-old, who has only started one of Blackpool’s last five games, only got 20 minutes off the bench against Luton Town at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowler is out of contract at the end of the season and despite the club holding an option to extend his deal by a further year, the in-demand winger is widely expected to leave this summer.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest both wanted his services in January, while Premier League sides Brentford, Leicester City, Norwich City and Wolves have since been linked.

When asked if we can read anything into Bowler’s absence in midweek, Critchley told The Gazette: “No, no.

“I think him, Marvin Ekpiteta and Kenny Dougall are the ones who have played the most minutes this season, so along with Keesy (Richard Keogh), Gary (Madine) and Keshi (Anderson), they weren’t here either.

Josh Bowler was left out of Blackpool's squad against Barnsley on Tuesday night

“It shows you the strength of the group we’ve got.”

Keogh, Anderson and Madine were also left at home in midweek as the Seasiders breezed to a routine win against Barnsley.

Keogh and Anderson have only just returned from injury though, while Madine - aged 31 - was given a well-earned rest after playing virtually non-stop since returning from a niggling groin problem.

On the reason for the changes, Critchley added: “It was a bit of everything to be honest.

“With us playing at the weekend and having two games in a few days, some players have played lots of minutes.

“Some of these other players (like Oliver Casey and Owen Dale) train every day and they deserve to play. They’re a big reason why we’ve got a good group and they contribute massively to our culture.

“I’m so delighted those two players scored. They’re a massive reason why we’ve got a good group here and why we’ve had a half decent season.

“They contribute massively on a daily basis to our training and to our environment. Of course they’re frustrated not to play, they’re professional footballers who are desperate to prove themselves at this level.

“But they got an opportunity and both of them played really well. For both of them to score as well, I was made up for them.

“Ethan Robson is the same, he’s another one.

“That all comes into our thoughts and now we can all look forward to Derby.”

Pool were also boosted by the return of Kevin Stewart to their bench at Oakwell following his recovery from a quad problem.

“That was brilliant for Kev,” Critchley said

“He’s trained the last few days and he’s missed a lot of football this season, so just to have his presence here is really valuable to us.

“He will come into contention for us for the last two games of the season.”