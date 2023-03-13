Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy provides Gary Madine injury update as trio set to return to face QPR

The Blackpool striker suffered the setback at the start of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City as he challenged for the ball with just 23 seconds on the clock.

After receiving lengthy treatment, Madine attempted to return to the pitch before accepting defeat shortly afterwards.

The 32-year-old won’t be involved against QPR tomorrow, but it’s still too soon to know how bad the injury is.

“He’s going for a scan tomorrow,” McCarthy revealed.

“He feels a lot better, but had he broken his leg he’d be feeling a lot better today. Had he done his cruciate ligament, he’d be feeling a lot better today than he did on Saturday, so we don’t know.

“We don’t think either of those apply, quite clearly. We thought it might be bone bruising, but we’ll know better when he gets his scan.

Madine suffered the injury after just 23 seconds during Saturday's game

“When the swelling has gone down we’ll see if it’s better.”

Thankfully there’s better news elsewhere, with McCarthy confirming Keshi Anderson is in contention to feature.

“We’ve added Keshi to the squad, which is good news,” he added.

“He’s trained enough. I’m not sure he’s had 90 minutes yet because he’s only had 60 minutes for the development squad, but he’s trained every day and he looks good. He’s got a smile on his face.

“The volume has certainly been turned up because we can hear him more, which is certainly a good sign.”

“They’re both in the squad, as is Keshi,” McCarthy confirmed.

The 64-year-old also revealed Rob Apter has been struggling with a knock in recent weeks but is due back in training at some point this week.

“He’s been injured. He got a bit of a groin/stomach strain,” he said.

“He came out this morning wanting to train but the physios are just taking care of him.

“He’s not been training for about two weeks now, but he’ll be back this week.”