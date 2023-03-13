How relegation fight is expected to play out for Blackpool, Cardiff City and Rotherham United

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 10 games remaining, time is running out for Mick McCarthy’s side to maintain their second tier status.

If they’re to give themselves a chance during the final run-in, they must pick up some points from their upcoming games against QPR and Coventry City on Tuesday and Saturday respectively.

It’s Blackpool’s last two games before the Championship breaks for two weeks due to the international fixtures.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to be relegated to League One.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in their current position of 23rd, eight points adrift of Cardiff City and Rotherham United outside the relegation zone.

The Seasiders slumped to a disappointing defeat to Bristol City on Saturday

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 42 points, one point above Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield who are tipped to finish bottom

Wigan Athletic are also predicted to remain in the bottom three on 43 points.

Should Blackpool finish on 42 points, it will be 18 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool now have a 83 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 99 (+50)

Sheffield United 84 (+29)

—----------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 81 (+29)

Luton Town 77 (+14)

Millwall 75 (+14)

Norwich City 71 (+14)

—----------------------------------------

Blackburn Rovers 71 (-1)

West Brom 70 (+11)

Coventry City 68 (+9)

Watford 66 (+5)

Sunderland 65 (+8)

Preston 63 (-8)

Stoke City 61 (+6)

Bristol City 60 (0)

Swansea City 57 (-6)

Hull City 57 (-11)

Reading 55 (-21)

Birmingham City 54 (-8)

QPR 54 (-18)

Rotherham United 50 (-14)

Cardiff City 50 (-16)

—----------------------------------------

Wigan Athletic 43 (-30)

Blackpool 42 (-25)

