Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy gives Callum Connolly his backing after own goal in Swansea City defeat

The Seasiders had somehow managed to fight back with 10 men to level it up 1-1 during the second-half on Wednesday night.

McCarthy’s side had been well off the pace during the first 45 minutes and were fortunate to remain only a goal behind at the interval.

But the game spun on its head in the second-half, even when the Seasiders were reduced to 10 men courtesy of the two yellow cards shown to Charlie Patino.

But only three minutes after Sonny Carey had levelled, Swansea were gifted the lead again when Connolly turned home into his own net from a dangerous right-wing cross.

“I’ll have a look at it, but Callum’s put it in his own net,” McCarthy said.

“Someone said to me he didn’t have to go there but let me tell you, as a centre back, if the ball is coming flashing across your goal you put something on it. If it goes in your net, it’s unlucky but if someone comes in behind you and heads it in or taps it in you’re in trouble.

Connolly squared up to Liam Cullen after the full-time whistle

“I’ve no complaints with Callum, he’s been brilliant. He’s been outstanding.”

Even after the setback, Blackpool spurned good chances to equalise for a second time late on.

Carey hit the post before heading narrowly over while Morgan Rogers also squandered a big chance when his touch let him down while through on goal.

Connolly showed his frustration at the full-time whistle when he squared up to Swansea’s Liam Cullen and became embroiled in a tussle, before being led away by his teammates.

He then headed straight over to the Blackpool fans in the away end where he held his hands up and apologised for his own goal.

Wednesday night’s result means Blackpool remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship, four points adrift of safety.