Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy addresses departure of former Ipswich Town man

The 28-year-old was let go by the Seasiders following the expiration of his short-term three month contract, which ran out on January 21.

McCarthy, who worked with Ward during his time at Ipswich Town, revealed Ward’s exit was already on the cards before he was appointed Blackpool’s new boss.

“It happened before I came in, but he has gone,” he told The Gazette.

“He played well for me at Ipswich and I believe he played well for Blackpool, but he’s been released for reasons unbeknown really.

“He was injured, there wasn’t a contract dispute. But whatever happened with it, he’s been released.”

Ward was brought in on a three-month deal back in October to help boost the numbers amid an injury crisis.

Ward only made two appearances during his second stint with the Seasiders

The midfielder was utilised as an emergency right-back in the game against Middlesbrough when Callum Connolly was suspended and Jordan Gabriel was out injured.

But since that 3-0 defeat at the start of November, Ward has yet to make another appearance and has even failed to make the match-day squads in recent weeks.

While Ward continued to train with the Seasiders over the summer to help with his rehab from a long-term injury, Appleton continued to rule out a return whenever probed about the midfielder’s situation.

However, the club made a U-turn in October when injuries forced their hand, with Ward arriving as a free agent outside the transfer window.