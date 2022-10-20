Blackpool boss Michael Appleton weighs up the chances of Gary Madine being fit to face Preston North End

While the striker is currently suffering with knocks, Appleton says he would be surprised if the 32-year-old wasn’t in the frame to feature against Preston North End on Saturday.

Losing Madine is the last thing the Seasiders need with Shayne Lavery currently serving a three-match ban for the red card he was shown after Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.

On Madine’s fitness, Appleton said: “He’s stiff and sore. It’s not just his groin, it’s his back as well.

“As you can imagine, we’re having to get minutes out of him and he’s feeling it at the minute but I’ll be very surprised if he’s not good to go on Saturday.”

Blackpool continue to look like the walking wounded with eight players missing the midweek defeat to Hull City as a result of injuries and suspensions.

Jordan Thorniley also looked to have suffered a knock towards the end of Wednesday night’s game, but Appleton doesn’t believe it’s anything serious.

Gary Madine receiving treatment from the medical staff during the defeat to Hull

“I think it was more cramp he was struggling with,” Pool’s head coach added.

“I expected more of them to be like that if I’m being honest because the reality is we played the best part of 20 minutes with nine men (on Saturday), so that’s going to take its toll.”

A handful of players were rushed back earlier than initially expected against Hull to make up the numbers.

James Husband was one of those, getting half an hour off the bench on his return from a calf injury to replace Rhys Williams, who had to start the game despite not being 100 per cent match fit.

When asked if Husband is fit enough to start against Preston, Appleton said: “I hope so, just to give us that option if we need him and if we feel it’s the right thing to do.

“I knew we wouldn’t get more than 30 minutes out of him tonight because of his lack of training because he’s only trained with the group twice so it would have been dangerous for him to do any more of that.