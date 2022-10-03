Blackpool boss Michael Appleton reveals another major factor in his shock decision to drop Dan Grimshaw

Grimshaw surprisingly found himself on the bench on Saturday for the 1-0 home defeat to Norwich City, having previously started every league game so far this term.

Maxwell was instead preferred in-between the sticks, making his first league appearance of the season.

Speaking after the game, Pool’s head coach suggested Grimshaw had been dropped for a couple of "indifferent" displays.

But expanding on his controversial decision ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Sunderland, Appleton also revealed the experience of 32-year-old former captain Maxwell also came into his thinking.

“His experience is very valuable and that’s part of the reason for making that call,” he explained.

“Maxi was excellent on Saturday.

“Having that experience around is so important for the younger players, but having said that I thought the whole team and squad were excellent on Saturday. Not just the 11 players who started, but also the players who came off the bench impacted the game in a positive way.

“The crowd at the game made them aware of that at the end because they were appreciative of the performance.”

It’s fair to say no-one saw Grimshaw’s axing coming, given how important he’s been to the Seasiders ever since he took the number one jersey from Maxwell last season.

And while Blackpool had shipped 12 goals in their last six games prior to Saturday’s game, that statistic could have been a lot worse had it not been for Grimshaw.

Appleton has suggested the number one jersey is now Maxwell’s to lose, but expects Grimshaw to show the required professionalism in a bid to win it back.

“He was fine,” Appleton said, when asked about how Grimshaw responded to the setback.

“Obviously he was frustrated when I first had the chat with him, but players are durable and they get over things.

“Chris, with the amount of experience he’s got and the patience he’s shown for his opportunity, that alone deserves the respect that he got on the day.