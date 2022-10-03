'Someone is going to take a hiding': Blackpool boss Michael Appleton offers bold prediction

That’s despite the Seasiders slumping to their third successive defeat on Saturday in a 1-0 reversal to Norwich City.

Despite the recent results, that leaves Appleton’s men in 19th place in the table, Blackpool are still creating opportunities on a fairly regular basis.

The men in tangerine certainly caused promotion favourites Norwich plenty of problems yesterday, producing 18 shots on Tim Krul’s goal in total.

While Blackpool’s lack of quality and firepower in the final third was found wanting, Appleton is confident that could soon change.

“Emotionally you could tell the players were frustrated with themselves just in terms of not taking opportunities we created in the first period of the first-half,” he said.

“I just had to remind them what got us in those positions, whether it be a bit of grit or determination, a bit of football, it was a mixture of everything.

“I just felt if we continued to be brave on the ball and pass forward, rather than pass responsibility on, we would create chances and we did that.

“Once we get into those areas, someone is going to get done. Someone is going to take a hiding. We’ll get the first goal and someone will take a hiding.”

While it’s been a tough period for the Seasiders in terms of results, Appleton is confident things will soon turn.

They’ll need to change quickly as Blackpool have a hectic period of games coming up, starting with a trip to Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Appleton added: “The chances are there, so if that does continue, we continue to be brave and we continue to put these performances in, eventually we will go on a run and pick up points.

“It’s that first goal. It doesn’t matter what level of football you’re playing at, National League or the Premier League, the first goal is crucial because then you can afford to make a mistake.