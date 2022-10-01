'Couldn’t have asked for anything more': Michael Appleton on Blackpool's slender defeat to Norwich City

A lone Teemu Pukki strike condemned Blackpool to their third defeat on the bounce – losing 1-0 on their return from the international break.

The Seasiders tested the promotion favourites and ran them all the way, but ultimately they were left to rue a horror moment from Dom Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the left-back’s dreadful mistake that gifted Norwich their goal, inexplicably passing the ball straight to Pukki who took full advantage by slotting past the returning Chris Maxwell.

Prior to that moment, Appleton’s side had been excellent, but - as has often been the case this season – they were unable to convert their pressure into goals.

Blackpool rallied once again in the second-half but they were unable to find that all-important equaliser, but Appleton felt his side gave everything for the cause.

“It’s very frustrating,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

“Clearly the way we started the game in the first 15 to 20 minutes was fantastic. We really put them on the back foot.

“We got in many opportunities where we were 3v3 or 4v3 before it fizzled out, but we had some big moments.

“The goal was a big blow, you could tell that. It gave them a boost and for 20 minutes you could see what they were capable of as a former Premier League team with the quality they’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players did well to dig in though and once we got them in for half-time it was a chance for us to settle them down.

“In the second-half, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from them. Other than putting the ball in the back of the net, which is the most difficult thing to do, they pretty much did everything I asked of them. Even the players off the bench, everyone played their part.

“They never really looked a threat (in the second-half) or I didn’t really feel like they were going to score. I know they had a couple of opportunities on the break but I felt quite comfortable.”

After Norwich took the lead, they enjoyed a period of pressure where they threatened to quickly add a second. But Blackpool stuck in the game and kept at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That allowed them to have a go in the second-half, but they weren’t able to take advantage of their pressure.

“That shows you the character of the players we’ve got in the team,” Appleton added.

“The reality is, we put ourselves in that position. They didn’t put themselves in the position but we showed character, grit and determination.

“You’re not going to dominate Norwich for 90 minutes, it’s just not going to happen. They’ve got too many good players. For us to probably have the best part of 70 minutes was pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads put their bodies on the line, Chris (Maxwell) had to make a couple of saves but when you’re playing Norwich and all the sides at the top of the table, you’re going to have to do that.

“Chris is going to have to make saves, Marvin (Ekpiteta) and Jordan (Thorniley) are going to have to get in front of things and make blocks, that’s part and parcel of football. They did it and I compliment them all for doing that.