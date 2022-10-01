Blackpool boss Michael Appleton explains his decision to drop Dan Grimshaw for Chris Maxwell

Blackpool’s number one surprisingly found himself on the bench today for the 1-0 home defeat to Norwich City, having previously started every league game so far this term.

Chris Maxwell was instead preferred in-between the sticks, making his first league appearance of the season.

It’s fair to say no-one saw it coming, given how important Grimshaw has been to the Seasiders ever since he took the number one jersey from Maxwell last season.

And while Blackpool had shipped 12 goals in their last six games prior to today’s outing, that statistic could have been a lot worse had it not been for Grimshaw.

But Appleton stands by his decision, suggesting Maxwell is now the man to lose the shirt.

When asked if it was a difficult conversation to have with Grimshaw, Appleton said: “Was it difficult? Probably more for Dan than anyone.

“He’s what, 23 or 24? But he’s still very, very young in terms of experience and game time and I just felt he needed a bit of a break.

“He obviously had a couple of indifferent games which is fair enough, that can happen. But the one thing that gives you ease in that situation is you’ve got such an experienced goalkeeper to come in in Chris Maxwell.