'We had to hold on': Norwich City boss provides honest assessment of narrow win against Blackpool

A lone Teemu Pukki strike condemned Blackpool to their third defeat on the bounce – losing 1-0 on their return from the international break.

The Seasiders tested the promotion favourites and ran them all the way, but ultimately they were left to rue a horror moment from Dom Thompson.

It was the left-back’s dreadful mistake that gifted Norwich their goal, inexplicably passing the ball straight to Pukki who took full advantage by slotting past the returning Chris Maxwell.

Prior to that moment, Appleton’s side had been excellent, but – as has often been the case this season – they were unable to convert their pressure into goals.

Blackpool rallied once again in the second-half but they were unable to find that all-important equaliser – allowing the Canaries to come away with all three points.

“After we scored the goal until half-time, we should have put the game to bed,” Smith said afterwards.

“Some of our play at that time was as good as it’s been this season. We’ve hit the post, we’ve hit the bar, the keeper has made good saves…

“But if it’s still 1-0 at this level the opposition are going to have a sniff, so we had to hold on and show that fighting spirit for the last 20 minutes.

“I said to the players, this feels like a really hard-fought win. I’ve not had the group together for two weeks because of international duty so for us to show this spirit was exceptional.

“Some players are on the back of playing two or three games for their countries, so I’m really pleased with how they’ve all come together and I’m really pleased we’re leaving here with the victory.

“It’s a long way for the supporters to travel but they could see the fighting spirit from the players and that’s what they want to see.

“A win is a win.”

Norwich’s victory sees them maintain their spot in second place in the Championship table, one point adrift of early pacesetters Sheffield United.

