Michael Appleton explains James Husband's absence following Blackpool's defeat to Norwich City

Dan Grimshaw has been DROPPED from Blackpool’s starting XI for today’s clash against Norwich City.

The shot stopper has been relegated to the bench, meaning Chris Maxwell gets his first start of the campaign.

The axing will come as a major surprise to the tangerine faithful given Grimshaw’s importance to the side – having made the number one shirt his own since the midway point of last season.

Elsewhere, Callum Wright starts his first Blackpool game since making a deadline day move from Leicester City, lining up in a midfield three with Kenny Dougall and Charlie Patino.

It means Michael Appleton has decided to revert to a back four, with Jordan Thorniley partnering Marvin Ekpiteta in the absence of the injured Rhys Williams.

Grimshaw, James Husband, Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery all drop out of the side from Blackpool’s last game, the 2-1 defeat to Millwall before the international break.

Maxwell, Jordan Gabriel, Wright and Ian Poveda are the four to enter the fold.

New signing Liam Bridcutt starts on the bench after signing on a free transfer on Friday.

Gary Madine, meanwhile, returns from his three-game suspension to be named among the subs.

Rhys Williams (shin), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad), and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) are all out through injury.