Charlie Patino will be looking to continue where he left off having scored his first Blackpool goal in the defeat to Millwall

Blackpool FC predicted line-up: Could this be Michael Appleton's side to face Norwich City?

Blackpool return to action later today after two weeks without a game.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 8:00 am

High-flying Norwich City provide the tough opposition as Michael Appleton’s side look to get back to winning ways after successive defeats.

While Callum Wright should be available to feature, the Seasiders are still without a host of players through injury – including Keshi Anderson who has picked up a fresh setback.

How will it all effect Blackpool’s line-up?

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Blackpool's number one will be desperate to keep a clean sheet after shipping 12 goals in his last six games.

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

If the Seasiders revert to a back four, I'd expect Gabriel to slot back in at right-back after being benched for the Millwall game.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper will have to be at his very best if the Seasiders are going to keep Norwich's talented frontline quiet.

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

With Rhys Williams likely to miss out through injury, Thorniley is surely a shoe-in for the centre back role alongside Big Marv.

