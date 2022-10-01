Blackpool FC predicted line-up: Could this be Michael Appleton's side to face Norwich City?
Blackpool return to action later today after two weeks without a game.
High-flying Norwich City provide the tough opposition as Michael Appleton’s side look to get back to winning ways after successive defeats.
While Callum Wright should be available to feature, the Seasiders are still without a host of players through injury – including Keshi Anderson who has picked up a fresh setback.
How will it all effect Blackpool’s line-up?
Page 1 of 3