Blackpool boss Michael Appleton offers transfer window update after Sheffield United defeat

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (right) and his assistant Stuart McCall: George Wood/Getty Images

“One thing Blackpool have got is a good dressing room”, Blades assistant Stuart McCall said.

“They’ve got a good set of professionals who have had success in getting promotion a couple of seasons ago.

“They’ve got a really good spirit, as they showed at Bramall Lane. When we went 2-0 up, they fought their way back and caused us problems.

“Their front three, Madine, Yates and Lavery - although they’ve got other players that can play there - they’re all good pros and are dangerous, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’ll be disappointed with where they are in the league, they’re in the bottom three and they’ll be wanting to get out of there as quickly as they can.

“They’ve not won in seven but they’ll probably look at it as unbeaten in three since they’ve come back from the World Cup break, so stats can be a bit misleading at times.