Blackpool boss Michael Appleton offers transfer window update after Sheffield United defeat
After back-to-back away games, Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road for the first of two home games in the space of just four days.
The Seasiders welcome promotion-chasing Sheffield United to the Fylde coast as they look to get back to winning ways after enduring a seven-game winless run.
If you don’t have Sky Sports, feel free to join us on our live blog as we bring you full build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Sheffield United - live updates
- FT: Blackpool 1-2 Sheff Utd
- Seasiders back at home after back-to-back away games
- Michael Appleton’s side without a win in seven
And welcome to tonight’s live blog.
The Seasiders are in action in front of the TV cameras tonight as they host Sheffield United live on Sky Sports.
Michael Appleton’s side have returned from the World Cup break with three straight draws against Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Hull City.
As for the Blades, they’re sitting pretty in second place with an eight-point gap to Blackburn Rovers in third.
However, Blackpool have already gone toe-to-toe with Paul Heckingbottom’s side back in October when they came seconds away from claiming a remarkable victory at Bramall Lane with nine men.
Top flight official Peter Bankes is the man in charge tonight. He’s officiated 14 games this season, dishing out 66 yellow cards and just one red.
Bankes took charge of three Blackpool games last season, the 3-0 home defeat to Luton Town, the 1-1 draw away to Fulham and the 4-1 home win against Reading.
Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt and CJ Hamilton are all injury doubts.
Maxwell has missed the last two games with a groin complaint but isn’t too far away from a return, although the Sunderland game on New Year’s Day is looking more likely.
Garbutt (above) could miss out after picking up an injury to his hamstring/lower back during the Boxing Day draw against Hull City.
Appleton is hopeful of having Hamilton back after the winger missed Monday’s game with a slight groin issue.
Jordan Thorniley serves his one-match suspension while Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined.
As for Sheffield United, Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie are both fitness doubts while John Egan misses out through suspension.
“We’ve already gone toe-to-toe with Sheffield United and Burnley, scored goals against them on their own patch so there’s no reason we can’t do it at home.
“One thing is for sure, we won’t be sitting be sitting defensively letting them come onto us expecting us to hit them on the counter-attack, that’s not going to happen.
“We’re going to go full throttle, similar to what we did against Hull and see what happens.”
“One thing Blackpool have got is a good dressing room”, Blades assistant Stuart McCall said.
“They’ve got a good set of professionals who have had success in getting promotion a couple of seasons ago.
“They’ve got a really good spirit, as they showed at Bramall Lane. When we went 2-0 up, they fought their way back and caused us problems.
“Their front three, Madine, Yates and Lavery - although they’ve got other players that can play there - they’re all good pros and are dangerous, there’s no doubt about that.
“They’ll be disappointed with where they are in the league, they’re in the bottom three and they’ll be wanting to get out of there as quickly as they can.
“They’ve not won in seven but they’ll probably look at it as unbeaten in three since they’ve come back from the World Cup break, so stats can be a bit misleading at times.
“Regardless of who we’re playing we go to try and win the game. We’re on a good run of form, especially away from home, and we want to keep that going.”
Stick with 4-4-2 or revert back to 4-3-3? That’s the question.
After how well Blackpool played at Hull it’s difficult to see too many changes being made to the line-up.
But at the same time, with three games in a week, Michael Appleton might also look to freshen things up.
Blackpool: 15/4
Draw: 3/1
Sheffield United: 4/6
Odds according to Betfair.
Michael Appleton has made just one change to his Blackpool side for tonight’s televised clash against Sheffield United.
Luke Garbutt misses out after picking up a knock in his lower back/hamstring during the Boxing Day draw against Hull City.
Dom Thompson is the man to replace him at left-back, meaning James Husband retains his spot at centre-back alongside Marvin Ekpiteta.
CJ Hamilton returns from a slight groin niggle to retain his spot on the substitute’s bench, but Chris Maxwell still remains out – also with a groin injury – meaning Dan Grimshaw holds onto the number one shirt.
Jordan Thorniley misses out through suspension after being handed a one-match ban for his straight red card against Hull.
Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined by injury.
Sheffield United’s joint top goalscorer Oli McBurnie misses out with a knock while John Egan is suspended.