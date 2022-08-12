Blackpool boss Michael Appleton finally able to provide positive injury news ahead of Swansea City clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have endured a frustrating summer in terms of injury news, with as many as nine senior players sidelined at one point.

Appleton did, however, stress the Seasiders must remain “cautious” with the two full-backs given the length of time they’ve been out on the sidelines with their hamstring injuries.

Gary Madine could also come back into contention for Saturday’s game after missing the Barrow clash with a knock to his shin.

“It’s looking a bit healthier to be fair,” Appleton said.

Madine missed the midweek cup tie after taking a knock to his shin

“Gaz trained yesterday and we’re hopeful he trains again today and has no reaction from the shin.

“The two lads who came back after a bit of a lengthy spell out, Hubby and Jordan, again trained and were fine and had no reaction to the game, so in terms of injury news it’s starting to look a little healthier.

“You’ve always got to be careful but if you asked them two, I’m sure they’d tell you they’re ready to go. But we’ve got to remain cautious to make sure we don’t go too hard, too soon with them.

“It’s just great to have them back training regularly and to get them on the pitch on Tuesday night was good to see.”

While Blackpool’s injury problems are finally beginning to ease, the likes of Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley won’t be returning any time soon.

“They’re getting there, but I still think those guys are at least a month or so away,” Appleton added.