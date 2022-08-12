Blackpool boss Michael Appleton finally able to provide positive injury news ahead of Swansea City clash

Read More
The Seasiders have endured a frustrating summer in terms of injury news, with as many as nine senior players sidelined at one point.
But the picture is finally beginning to look a little brighter for Michael Appleton, who saw James Husband and Jordan Gabriel return from long-term injuries during the midweek cup tie against Barrow.
Appleton did, however, stress the Seasiders must remain “cautious” with the two full-backs given the length of time they’ve been out on the sidelines with their hamstring injuries.
Doug Tharme, meanwhile, is also back in training after picking up an injury against Salford City in pre-season.
Gary Madine could also come back into contention for Saturday’s game after missing the Barrow clash with a knock to his shin.
“It’s looking a bit healthier to be fair,” Appleton said.
“Gaz trained yesterday and we’re hopeful he trains again today and has no reaction from the shin.
“The two lads who came back after a bit of a lengthy spell out, Hubby and Jordan, again trained and were fine and had no reaction to the game, so in terms of injury news it’s starting to look a little healthier.
“You’ve always got to be careful but if you asked them two, I’m sure they’d tell you they’re ready to go. But we’ve got to remain cautious to make sure we don’t go too hard, too soon with them.
“It’s just great to have them back training regularly and to get them on the pitch on Tuesday night was good to see.”
While Blackpool’s injury problems are finally beginning to ease, the likes of Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley won’t be returning any time soon.
“They’re getting there, but I still think those guys are at least a month or so away,” Appleton added.
“I think Garbs is probably the closest, he might be back before the end of the month but the rest of them…you’re talking mid to late September and possibly even October with the likes of Keshi.”