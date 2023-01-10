The Seasiders have enjoyed a strong start to the January transfer window by bringing in Morgan Rogers from Manchester City while also sealing the popular return of fans’ favourite Josh Bowler.

Neither wide man started against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Bowler ineligible to face his parent club and Rogers coming off the bench.

But their sheer presence seemed to coincide with impressive displays from both CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery, an impact Appleton is hoping spreads across the remainder of his squad.

With another two incomings on the agenda this week, the players already at the club will certainly be kept on their toes.

“The fact a bit of quality has come through the door has given everyone a lift and possibly even the players that were playing, because you can’t beat a bit of competition and looking over your shoulder,” he said.

“For us to remain hard to beat is going to be a massive thing because I know now all of a sudden we’ve got the quality at the top end of the pitch to be clinical and beat teams.

Michael Appleton believes we've already seen a positive impact of Blackpool's recent signings

“Since the break I think the performances have been really consistent, I really do.

“We had a nervy first half against Birmingham and we obviously had a dodgy 45 against Cardiff, but the actual performances have been alright. We’ve looked dangerous at times, we’ve looked creative.”

Appleton now has some tough calls to make for Saturday’s league clash against Watford, with both Bowler and Rogers desperate to start.

Andy Lyons also gave himself a great chance of making his first league start after impressing on debut at the weekend in the absence of Callum Connolly, who was suspended.

“It makes a change, if I’m being honest. I’m looking forward to that,” Appleton said of the options at his disposal.

