Sheffield Wednesday have been attempting to tie down their midfielder to a new deal since October, but have had no success to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, attracted interest from the Seasiders during the summer, with bids of almost £1m knocked back.

According to Sky Sports, AC Milan are now taking an interest alongside Turkish duo Besiktas, Antalyaspor and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Dele-Bashiru is free to talk to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking recently about Dele-Bashiru’s future, Owls boss Darren Moore told Yorkshire Live: "No, no update. It's fine. He just keeps going the way he is going and we'll see when this January window opens.”

Dele-Bashiru started Wednesday’s FA Cup win against Newcastle United and has made 26 appearances in total this season, scoring five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder's contract at Hillsborough is due to expire at the end of the season

The midfielder, who has also been linked with Bristol City and Norwich City in the past, made 25 appearances last season on the Owls’ way to the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Dele-Bashiru is well thought of by Moore, he often found himself in and out of the side last season and has struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot.

He’s said to be a raw central midfielder with bags of potential – and known for his powerful breaks from the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A graduate of Manchester City’s academy, the German-born midfielder moved to Yorkshire in 2020 for an undisclosed fee.