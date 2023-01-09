AC Milan linked to Sheffield Wednesday's summer Blackpool target alongside a host of European clubs
Blackpool’s summer target Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is being linked with a host of big European clubs.
Sheffield Wednesday have been attempting to tie down their midfielder to a new deal since October, but have had no success to date.
The 21-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, attracted interest from the Seasiders during the summer, with bids of almost £1m knocked back.
According to Sky Sports, AC Milan are now taking an interest alongside Turkish duo Besiktas, Antalyaspor and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.
Dele-Bashiru is free to talk to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement.
Speaking recently about Dele-Bashiru’s future, Owls boss Darren Moore told Yorkshire Live: "No, no update. It's fine. He just keeps going the way he is going and we'll see when this January window opens.”
Dele-Bashiru started Wednesday’s FA Cup win against Newcastle United and has made 26 appearances in total this season, scoring five times.
The midfielder, who has also been linked with Bristol City and Norwich City in the past, made 25 appearances last season on the Owls’ way to the play-offs.
While Dele-Bashiru is well thought of by Moore, he often found himself in and out of the side last season and has struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot.
He’s said to be a raw central midfielder with bags of potential – and known for his powerful breaks from the middle of the park.
A graduate of Manchester City’s academy, the German-born midfielder moved to Yorkshire in 2020 for an undisclosed fee.
The midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season last time out before an injury at the start of February curtailed his progress.