Blackpool boss Michael Appleton addresses his side's poor midweek record following West Brom setback

The Seasiders have featured in seven midweek games so far this season, six in the league and one in the Carabao Cup.

So far, Appleton’s men have only won once, that being their 1-0 triumph against QPR back in August.

But Pool have otherwise drawn two, one of which ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Barrow in the cup, and suffered four defeats.

That poor run continued on Tuesday night when the Seasiders slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss against West Brom.

The visitors looked especially tired and low on energy at the Hawthorns, something which was also an issue for the recent defeat to Hull City at Bloomfield Road.

But rather than blame fatigue, Appleton believes it’s a lack of options and squad depth which is making it difficult for his side.

“I don’t think it’s fitness levels, but not being able to rotate as much as other clubs is definitely a factor,” he told The Gazette.

“I’m asking the same sort of players over and over again to do the same things and get the same physical outputs, which is difficult.

“Once we’re in a position to maybe freshen it up and add the same performance levels than what we’re going to get then it will be much easier.”

The biggest concern for Blackpool against West Brom was their lack of goal threat, having failed to produce a single shot on target.

That came as a big surprise given the Seasiders have been so effective at creating chances so far this season.

“There were opportunities in the first-half to get hold of the ball and be cleaner but we weren’t,” Appleton said.

“The ball was bouncing off players and we took heavy touches, which allowed them to create some momentum.

“In the second-half, a little opening opened up for Jerry but they got a decent block in.