Blackpool midfielder Albie Morgan is set to return to training next week on the back of his recent type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Seasiders from Charlton Athletic last summer, has spent the last few weeks coming to terms with his recent news.

After missing the start of the season through injury, Morgan had put a strong run of form together following the appointment of Steve Bruce before his recent enforced stint on the sidelines.

“He did fantastically well, and then all of a sudden, his life changed upside down,” said the Blackpool head coach.

“We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that he’s had a big change in his lifestyle and what he eats - all of this is new to all of us, especially Albie.

“It’ll be nice to see if he can put a week’s training together and make sure his blood sugars are right.

“It’s one step at a time to see how he manages, and how we can help him manage. As you can imagine, it’s very difficult when it comes upon you at his age.”

A boost for the Seasiders in midfield heading into their game away to Bolton Wanderers this afternoon is the return of Ollie Norburn, who could be set for his first start since September after featuring off the bench in last week’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town.

“He’s trained all week, but we’ve got to be respectful that he’s missed two months, which is a long time,” Bruce added.

“He’s a naturally fit boy, and wants to be involved, so welcoming him back can only be a good thing.

“It’ll be a great headache, and they’re the ones you want.”