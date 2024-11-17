Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are hopeful of good news concerning Kyle Joseph’s injury against Northampton Town.

The striker, who has scored five goals in League One so far this season, was forced off at the beginning of the second half with an ankle problem, after limping at times during the opening 45 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce’s side have upcoming league games away to Bolton Wanderers and Bristol Rovers, before starting December with a home meeting with Birmingham City in the FA Cup, and will want Joseph back involved as soon as possible.

“He didn’t roll it, we think it’s a kick, so if that’s the case then that’s decent for us; better than twisting it,” explained the Blackpool boss.

“We’re hopeful he’s okay, and he’s pretty hopeful. The list is unfortunately too big at the moment, so we need a bit of luck in that respect.

“If it happens in training then you can maybe cut the training down, but they get injured in games, and they play too many.”

With Jake Beesley currently sidelined through injury and Ashley Fletcher also absent on Saturday afternoon, Bruce had to call upon 17-year-old Terry Bondo, who was eventually used as a lone striker after Jordan Rhodes was subbed off.

Alongside Joseph, CJ Hamilton was also withdrawn through injury, with the winger expected to be out for the next three to four weeks with a thigh problem.