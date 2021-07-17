Blackpool boss has no ill feelings after defender's departure for Huddersfield Town

Turton joined Pool’s Championship rivals Huddersfield Town four days after the League One play-off final win against Lincoln City.

The defender, who was Blackpool’s longest-serving player, made 165 appearances for the Seasiders during his four-year spell.

He had been offered renewed terms by the the club, but he opted to sign a pre-contract with the Yorkshire outfit instead.

Ollie Turton's last game for Blackpool was the play-off final win against Lincoln City

“Ollie felt a new challenge was the right thing for him,” Critchley said.

“He was an excellent servant for this club and he was outstanding last season – both for the team and for me personally.

“Players decide to move on, that’s football.

“We had an idea it might happen and we were prepared for it. He’s a great man and we wish him all the best, just not against us!”

Turton, who began his career with Crewe Alexandra, first linked up with Blackpool while they were managed by Gary Bowyer.

The defender had proven his reliability and versatility throughout his four-year stay, often filling in at left-back, central midfield or on the right-hand side of a back three.

Predominantly a full-back, Turton never let the Seasiders down and managed to keep Nottingham Forest loanee Jordan Gabriel out of the team for much of last season.