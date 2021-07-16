Blackpool boss Neil Critchley on 'extremely difficult' decision to release Wycombe signing Sullay Kaikai
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has revealed he agonised over the decision to release Sullay Kaikai, who yesterday signed for Wycombe Wanderers.
Kaikai was a regular starter last season, scoring seven times in 40 appearances to help Pool secure their return to the second tier of English football.
In a statement following his exit, Kaikai spoke of his regret at his departure, confirming he wanted his Blackpool stay to be a longer one.
When asked by The Gazette about the decision to let Kaikai go, Critchley admitted it was an extremely tough one, but one he felt was right for the Seasiders.
“Sullay was extremely difficult,” Critchley admitted.
“Players that have done well for you and the club, it’s never easy to make those decisions.
“It’s never personal, you always make what you think is the best decision for the football club.
“It’s one of the parts of the job I really do not like and that was a moment that was really tough because Sullay is such a lovely person and he had a good season for us, but we felt it was the right thing to do.”
