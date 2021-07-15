Former Blackpool flyer Sullay Kaikai signs for Wycombe Wanderers

The clubs have moved in different directions this summer, with Blackpool climbing into the Championship while the Chairboys drop back down to League One after a single season.

Winger Kaikai was released by the Seasiders, having made 68 appearances, scoring 13 goals, over the past two seasons.

Sullay Kaikai made his final Blackpool appearance at Sunderland in April

He played 40 times last season for Neil Critchley's side but missed out on their glorious play-off campaign, having been injured at Sunderland in April

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “Sullay is a fantastic talent and exactly the type of player who will get fans off their seats.

“He’s always impressed me when I’ve seen him play and his experience with Blackpool last year, when he was a regular in a promotion-winning team, makes him an ideal character to bring into our squad.”

Kaikai, who made his international debut for Sierra Leone last month, agreed his success with the Seasiders could rub off on Wycombe.

"I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to get going," he said. "We went up last season, so I know what it takes and hopefully I can do the same here."

London-born Kaikai came through the youth system at Crystal Palace and joined Blackpool from Dutch club NEC Breda in July 2019.