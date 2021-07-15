New Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw happy to leave comfort zone behind

READ: Blackpool keep track on loan favourites.

The goalkeeper spent time with Belgian Second Division side Lommel SK on loan from Manchester City last season, getting some valuable game time under his belt.

It was Grimshaw’s second loan spell away from his former club, having previously turned out for non-league side Hemel Hempstead Town.

Daniel Grimshaw made his first Blackpool appearance at Southport last weekend

Grimshaw arrived at Bloomfield Road on a free transfer last month following his departure from the Etihad.

He played his first 45 minutes for the Seasiders in Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly at Southport and is spending the week with his new team-mates at their training camp in Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old said: “It was a good experience playing in Belgium.

“I needed to get some game time and it was a good experience off the pitch too, getting out of my comfort zone and being away from my family for the first time.”

The Salford-born shot stopper has penned a two-year deal with Blackpool, with an option to extend that contract by a further 12 months.

Grimshaw joined City as a teenager and signed a new three-year deal in 2018.

He was named on the bench for the first-team for the first time in January 2019 – a League Cup tie against Burton Albion.

Despite not making a senior appearance under Pep Guardiola, Grimshaw was a regular face in City’s match day squads, often the club’s third-choice keeper behind Ederson and Aro Muric.

But now he is looking forward to the next chapter in his career at Blackpool ,where he will provide competition for Chris Maxwell – who sat the Southport match out – and Stuart Moore.

Grimshaw added: “I’m happy and very excited. I can’t wait to get going.

“The aim is to come and work hard every day with the keepers that are already here and learn off each other.

“I’ve played against Neil Critchley’s teams before when he was with Liverpool. It will be good to work with (goalkeeping coach) Steve Banks as well.”

Grimshaw joined the club on the same day as Reece James and Shayne Lavery, when they became Blackpool’s first summer signings ahead of their return to the Championship.