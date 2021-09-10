Blackpool boss: Club has been transparent with out-of-favour players

The likes of Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic and Joe Nuttall haven’t been registered and can’t feature in a league game until January at the earliest.

Fans were surprised to see the trio, who haven’t made a single appearance between them so far this season, remain with the club after the transfer window closed.

“They’re all training and they’re at the club,” Critchley told The Gazette.

Blackpool's Oliver Sarkic

“They know the situation. All their personal circumstances are different and they’re at different degrees of where they’re at in their careers and fitness-wise.

“We’ve been open and honest with our communication, but they’re still training and they’re here.

“They know the situation they’re in and they know they’re not in the 25-man squad.”

Another player left out of the 25-man squad is Bez Lubala, who is unavailable for selection due to a ‘club matter’.

Critchley has been unable to provide any more information about the 23-year-old’s situation when asked by The Gazette.