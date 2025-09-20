Blackpool have named their team to take on Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool have made two changes to their starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Barnsley (K.O. 12.30).

Scott Banks and Ashley Fletcher come into Steve Bruce’s side, while Jordan Brown and Dale Taylor drop out from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Northampton Town.

The Seasiders are in desperate need of three points, after losing five of their opening seven games so far this season.

Banks makes his first league start for the club after scoring a brace in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy victory over Barrow, while Ashley Fletcher also keeps his place after finding the back of the net as well in the 5-0 win.

Like the defeat at Sixfields, Andy Lyons, Zac Ashworth and Tom Bloxham all miss out on the matchday squad.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler, George Honeyman, Albie Morgan, Scott Banks, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Jordan Brown, Lee Evans, Dale Taylor, CJ Hamilton, Emil Hansson.