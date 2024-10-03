Blackpool announce 18-game season ticket for the remainder of the campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have announced a new 18-game season ticket for the remainder of the current campaign.

The offer starts at 10am on Friday morning, and will be available until 3pm on October 19, which is the same day Barnsley visit Bloomfield Road.

Adult tickets in the family stand are available for £299, while it is £49 for U14s, with other areas also available.

This announcement follows criticism in the summer concerning an increase in prices, with some categories rising above what fans were paying the last time the club were in the Championship, as well as their first campaign back in League One.

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter states the Seasiders have opted to introduce the 18-game season ticket to build on the improvement in performance on the field since Steve Bruce’s arrival as head coach last month.

“Since Steve’s appointment last month, our results and performances have significantly improved and we are starting to see just how strong a side we can be in this division,” he said.

“On a number of occasions, Steve has commented on the strength of our supporter-base and how vital a role you can play over the course of the season.

“In recent weeks in particular, we have seen a real sense of unity between the players and supporters, which is something we want to harness even further over the coming months as we look to achieve our aims and push for promotion.

“We hope the introduction of this one-time only 18-game season ticket will help us build on the impressive start to Steve’s tenure as we collectively look for success this season.”