Blackpool coach emphasises the importance of roles of 'legends' under Steve Bruce

Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew has been impressed by the input of Richard Keogh and Stephen Dobbie since arriving at Bloomfield Road.

The 58-year-old joined Steve Bruce on the Fylde Coast last month, after working with the former Manchester United defender on a number of other occasions in the past.

Ex-Seasiders players Keogh and Dobbie also hold roles in the new look coaching set up, with both having taken interim charge of the club at various points in the past few years.

“I’ve got to give the two lads a mention, they’ve been terrific since day one,” Agnew said.

“When we came in, we obviously didn’t know them. They work with the players, they coach individuals, they coach units, and they’re obviously Blackpool legends.

“It’s great for them to work alongside us, and they’re a little bit younger to what we are so they can bring a little bit of energy to it. It’s a nice fit and a good coaching group.

“I’ve sat with them discussing what we do and how we do - they’re experienced football people who have taken it onboard really quickly.

“We’re also open to fresh ideas because we don’t know everything, so they’ve been key in preparing us for the start of this journey at Blackpool.”

Following his appointment, Bruce was quick to hint that Keogh and Dobbie formed part of Blackpool’s longer-term plan, beyond his stay with the club.

“The progression of the club is important,” he said in an interview back in September.

“We’ve brought Dobbs (Stephen Dobbie) from the U18s to the first-team because he’s a big player here. (Richard) Keogh did very well (as interim head coach), I like what he did here.

“Hopefully they can learn. Who knows how long it’ll be, I won’t go on forever.

“Two or three years down the line there might be a project in place, and it’ll then be up to the owner to make a decision. For there to be progression we have to have a certain amount of success along the way.

“They’re itching to go, they’re full of life and full of enthusiasm. They’re young and desperate to do well.

“They’ve been big players for Blackpool and I’m sure they’ll bring something to my management skills, and hopefully they’ll learn a bit so the progression of the club is in safe hands.”