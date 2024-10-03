Steve Bruce set to reunite with ex-Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder at Blackpool
The Gazette understands the 27-year-old will join the Seasiders on a short-term deal until the start of January.
Onomah has been training at Squires Gate since the end of July, and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Accrington Stanley shortly after arriving on the Fylde Coast.
After proving his fitness, the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster will reunite with Blackpool boss Steve Bruce for the third time, after previously working under the 63-year-old at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.
It’s been over a year since Onomah has featured in a competitive game, with Preston North End being his last club.
Following the conclusion of his short-term spell at Deepdale last summer, the ex-England youth international was unable to agree extended terms with the Lilywhites and has not played since.
Onomah will help to boost the Seasiders’ midfield options in the next few weeks, with Ollie Norburn currently missing through a hamstring injury.
Lee Evans and Albie Morgan have been Bruce’s starting options in recent games, while Sonny Carey has been utilised off the bench in the central area, with Elliot Embleton also able to play that position.
