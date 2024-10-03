Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool are set to sign Josh Onomah following a successful trial period with the club.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gazette understands the 27-year-old will join the Seasiders on a short-term deal until the start of January.

Onomah has been training at Squires Gate since the end of July, and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Accrington Stanley shortly after arriving on the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After proving his fitness, the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster will reunite with Blackpool boss Steve Bruce for the third time, after previously working under the 63-year-old at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s been over a year since Onomah has featured in a competitive game, with Preston North End being his last club.

Following the conclusion of his short-term spell at Deepdale last summer, the ex-England youth international was unable to agree extended terms with the Lilywhites and has not played since.

Onomah will help to boost the Seasiders’ midfield options in the next few weeks, with Ollie Norburn currently missing through a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Evans and Albie Morgan have been Bruce’s starting options in recent games, while Sonny Carey has been utilised off the bench in the central area, with Elliot Embleton also able to play that position.