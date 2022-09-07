Blackpool and Preston North End stars up for North West award alongside Blackburn Rovers man
Players representing Blackpool and Preston North End have been nominated in the Championship’s player of the season category at the 2022 North West Football Awards.
Read More
Marvin Ekpiteta is Blackpool’s representative on the shortlist, while Preston North End’s Andrew Hughes is also included.
The two will face stiff competition from Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who scored 25 times in 47 appearances last season.
Most Popular
-
1
13 unattached players Blackpool could sign as Michael Appleton scours free agent market
-
2
Michael Appleton picks out one player that will make Blackpool 'a hell of a lot of money'
-
3
Blackpool's player ratings from Central League cup win against Accrington Stanley
-
4
'I've got to be careful': Why Blackpool boss Michael Appleton was 'amazed' by Gary Madine's ban for violent conduct
-
5
25 of our best fan pictures from Blackpool's win against Huddersfield Town
Ekpiteta had a debut Championship campaign to remember for the Seasiders, helping Neil Critchley’s side finish in 16th position following their promotion from League One.
The 27-year-old was recognised for his sterling performances with a host of trophies at the club’s end-of-season awards, while he was also voted The Gazette’s player of the season for the 2021/22 campaign.
As for Hughes, he was a consistent performer for the Lilywhites as he flourished in his first full season playing on the left of a back three.
Hughes made 44 appearances in total last term, scoring twice.
Elsewhere, Josh Bowler and Emil Riis are both shortlisted in the Rising Star category for their impressive displays last season.
This is an award that encompasses all divisions, so the duo will face competition from the likes of Anthony Gordon (Everton), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) and James McAtee (Man City).
The winner of these awards will be decided by a public vote, which can be found here.
You have until 5pm on Monday, October 3 to have your say.
The winners will be announced when the awards take place at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford on Monday, November 7.