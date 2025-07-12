Blackpool take on AFC Fylde this afternoon.

Steve Bruce has named his Blackpool side to take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm this afternoon.

On the back of their overseas trip to Spain, the Seasiders squad got their first minutes of pre-season action on Tuesday when they took on Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly - which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Like the game against the League Two outfit, Bruce is set to name two different XIs for the meeting against the Coasters, but the timing of the change is yet to be confirmed.

New signing from Sheffield Wednesday Michael Ihiekwe missed the Accrington test, and remains absent for this afternoon’s game, along with Hayden Coulson, Albie Morgan and Kylian Kouassi.

Latest addition Jordan Brown is involved, and could be part of the second half changes.

Here’s the full team: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, James Husband, Tom Bloxham, Lee Evans, George Honeyman, CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley, Jordan Brown, Trialist, Rob Apter, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight.